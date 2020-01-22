Jamie Oliver shares glimpse into his office - and it's not what you'd expect The Naked Chef has an impressive workplace!

Jamie Oliver has shared a video of his "office" on Instagram – and it's huge! Taking to social media, Jamie shared with fans a video of himself walking through Jamie Oliver HQ. He can be heard introducing a visiting chef, saying: "Hello you lovely people! So today in the office, while I'm cooking and working, we've got the lovely [chef] Bettina in, and she's done a new book." He also tagged his location as Jamie Oliver HQ.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver opens his smallest eaterie in a cabmen shelter

In the video, the large, sprawling offices of his brand are visible – and we have to say the father-of-five certainly has an eye for interior design! The video might only be seconds long, but we can make out an eating area, a bookshelf, a large staircase and urban brick walls adorned with framed artwork.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals how her life has been made easier

Jamie shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Everything you need to know about Jamie Oliver and his wife and children

It's exciting to see that Jamie's workplace is thriving. The celebrity chef suffered a difficult 2019 business-wise, and in May confirmed that his restaurant group had closed, adding that he was "deeply saddened".

The doting dad elaborated that his restaurant group had called in administrators when it struggled to find a buyer, saying: "I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected. I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you."

He added: "We launched Jamie’s Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK high street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best in class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service. And we did exactly that."

In October, the chef thanked his fans after winning the Best Food Personality award at the Observer Food Monthly awards and his heartfelt message addressed the highs and lows of the past year.

In an Instagram video, Jamie explained: "Hi guys hope you're well. Listen, I just wanted to do a little thank you to everyone at the Observer Food Monthly. I got the award last night for Best Food Personality and that was voted for by the public and I just wanna say that that means such a lot to me. It's been a hell of a year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.