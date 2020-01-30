Police have arrested a man at Heathrow Airport in connection with the £50million robbery at Tamara Ecclestone's Kensington mansion in December. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "During the evening of Thursday, 30 January, a man aged 29, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. He was taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to a burglary in Palace Green, W8 on Friday, 13 December. Police were called to the scene at around 23:11hrs after a number of items of jewellery were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 8786/13Dec. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. "

It was reported in December that £50 million worth of jewellery had been stolen from Tamara's £70million, 57-room mansion. The thieves entered the house via the back garden and spent 50 minutes stealing the stash, which included precious earrings with "personal meaning" and a £80,000 Cartier bangle wedding gift from her husband Jay Rutland.

Thieves reportedly stole £50million worth of jewellery from Tamara's home

Following the incident, Jay hit out at Lorraine Kelly after she joked on her ITV show Lorraine that Tamara, 35, should have bought her jewellery from Claire's Accessories instead. Presenter Kate Thornton then added that Tamara's Instagram page, which showed that the couple had travelled to Lapland, might have alerted the thieves to the fact that the family weren’t home.

Jay then took to his Instagram account and called for more empathy following TV coverage of the robbery. Sharing a photo of himself and Tamara posing with their daughter Fifi next to a Father Christmas, he wrote: "It's Christmas and when we have an excited 5 year old, nothing is going to dampen our festive spirit. Strange few days but as a family we move forward with our heads up and a smile. We are all safe and that is more important than any possessions…"

Jay Rutland shared a family photo on Instagram following the robbery

The 38-year-old continued: "And to the people that want to laugh about what's happened, like @lorrainekellysmith and @thekatethornton, I truly hope you never have to experience having your homes ransacked and violated. Perhaps if you heard my daughter asking if the burglars are going to come back you might have a little more empathy. Peace."

