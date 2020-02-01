Charley Webb has shared a black-and-white video of her nine-year-old son Buster singing a rendition of Tone and I's famous hit Dance Monkey, and it has floored the Emmerdale star's followers – for good reason. Simply captioned: "Buster – Dance Monkey," the video, shared to Instagram, shows Buster singing into a microphone. The youngster is decked out in stylish streetwear, with his hat worn backward and iPhone headphones in his ear.

Followers and famous friends alike were stunned by Buster's performance and took to the comment section of his mum's post to say so. Strictly's Oti Mabuse wrote: "OMG Charley, amazing," while EastEnders star Emma Barton said: "Oh my goodness! He is amazing!" One of the Debbie Dingle actress' followers added: "So, so good. Well done." A second noted: "What a spectacular voice." Buster is certainly a star in the making!

The Emmerdale star shared the incredible video on Instagram

Charley had provided her eldest son with a professional-looking microphone set up, which is no surprise as the mum is known for gushing about her kids and their talents.

Charley often shares photos of her sons

But it's not just the highs of parenthood that the 32-year-old posts about. The soap star is known for being frank when it comes to her experience as a mum, and never shies away from asking for help with her sons.

In fact, Charley kicked off 2020 with an honest post about her youngest son, Ace, revealing that she had found it difficult to put him to sleep on New Year's Eve. She explained: "So Ace is going down for the last night in 2019, the year he was born, that feels so weird - and it's the end of the decade. My little bubba." Charley captioned the video: "Meant to post this last night. I always feel so emotional putting the kids to bed on NY."

