charley webb

Why Emmerdale star Charley Webb didn't attend the NTAs

Her husband Matthew Wolfenden picked up an NTA award

Sharnaz Shahid

It was a huge night for Emmerdale at the National Television Awards on Tuesday. But for Charley Webb, the actress remained at home with her children as she watched her co-stars and husband Matthew Wolfenden pick up the award for Best Serial Drama for the fourth time in a row. Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a screen-shot of her partner onstage, the actress gushed: "Congratulations @Emmerdale. The kids were just happy that dad met the hedgehog." The post was in reference to The Masked Singer's hedgehog, who made an appearance at the NTAs.

charley-webb-nta-post

Charley Webb shared this snap of her husband

Matthew - who plays David Metcalfe in the ITV soap - spoke on behalf of the cast, saying he was "so proud" to accept the award. "This is the fourth year in a row Emmerdale has picked up the award, which is just unbelievable – we're so proud of this show," he told the audience. "And I don't just mean the people behind me, I also mean the hundreds of people that work on the show that you don't see, that make Emmerdale what it is. So this is for all of them."

READ: The One Show's Alex Jones reveals why she missed the NTAs

WATCH: See who attended the National Television Awards 2020

"We love our show, we dearly, dearly love it and this proves that you still love watching it - and that means so much to us." The Masked Singer's host Joel Dommett and the show's anonymous Hedgehog character presented the prize to Emmerdale.

WATCH: Linda Robson sweetly supported by her Loose Women co-stars at the NTAs

Charley – who is currently on maternity leave from the ITV soap – made sure she tuned into the live show at home. Her alter-ego Debbie has been temporarily written out to start a new life in Scotland to run a garage which Lisa Dingle had left her in her will. While she has been away from work, the star has kept in touch with her co-stars, and regularly meets up with Emma Atkins as well as young actress Katie Hill, who plays Charley's on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about charley webb

More news