It was a huge night for Emmerdale at the National Television Awards on Tuesday. But for Charley Webb, the actress remained at home with her children as she watched her co-stars and husband Matthew Wolfenden pick up the award for Best Serial Drama for the fourth time in a row. Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a screen-shot of her partner onstage, the actress gushed: "Congratulations @Emmerdale. The kids were just happy that dad met the hedgehog." The post was in reference to The Masked Singer's hedgehog, who made an appearance at the NTAs.

Matthew - who plays David Metcalfe in the ITV soap - spoke on behalf of the cast, saying he was "so proud" to accept the award. "This is the fourth year in a row Emmerdale has picked up the award, which is just unbelievable – we're so proud of this show," he told the audience. "And I don't just mean the people behind me, I also mean the hundreds of people that work on the show that you don't see, that make Emmerdale what it is. So this is for all of them."

"We love our show, we dearly, dearly love it and this proves that you still love watching it - and that means so much to us." The Masked Singer's host Joel Dommett and the show's anonymous Hedgehog character presented the prize to Emmerdale.

Charley – who is currently on maternity leave from the ITV soap – made sure she tuned into the live show at home. Her alter-ego Debbie has been temporarily written out to start a new life in Scotland to run a garage which Lisa Dingle had left her in her will. While she has been away from work, the star has kept in touch with her co-stars, and regularly meets up with Emma Atkins as well as young actress Katie Hill, who plays Charley's on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden.

