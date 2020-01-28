Charley Webb has revealed that her six-month-old son Ace has reached an important milestone – he's now bouncing around in his very own baby swing! The Emmerdale star shared a sweet black-and-white snap of little Ace on Instagram, and the tot can be seen sitting in his swing as he looks at something to the right of the frame. Doting mum Charley added the caption: "Having a swing." How sweet!

WATCH: Emmerdale in 60 seconds

But Monday wasn't all smooth sailing for the doting mum. While one of her little boys reached an important milestone, the other took quite the tumble! The Debbie Dingle actress again took to Instagram, this time to reveal that poor Bowie, four, had fallen off his scooter. Thankfully, Charley added that his injuries were nothing a nice big cup of hot chocolate couldn't fix!

MORE: Charley Webb reveals son Bowie has suffered from an almighty fall

Charley shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares new photo of baby son Ace – who has a full head of blonde hair!

The soap star explained: "Bowie was so cold after the park this morning and had an almighty fall off his scooter. It was definitely the end of his world. A hot chocolate with marshmallows was the only solution. (Tbf he does have a graze all down his side)." The message was accompanied by a heartbroken emoji.

The actress is currently on maternity leave from Emmerdale, having welcomed Ace in July. Charley – who is also mum to Buster, nine, shares her three sons with husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden. The doting mum is enjoying her time off from work, and recently admitted that she has no plans to return to the soap just yet. She told The Sun: "I'm still on maternity leave at the moment. It's been good but three kids is a different ball game. It's been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment." The star made her final appearance as Debbie Dingle in August.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.