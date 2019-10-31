Romeo Beckham leaves fans shocked for this hilarious reason Harper Beckham joined Romeo and David for a day out

Romeo Beckham has left fans shocked after revealing that he is finally taller than dad David. The young star took to Instagram to share a snap of himself alongside his dad and little sister Harper at Disneyland in California, and the 17-year-old is clearly a few inches taller than his famous dad.

Many of Romeo's millions of followers were quick to express their shock. Some simply left shocked face emojis while others commented: "Oh wow!" "This is amazing!" and "You are growing up so fast!" Footballing legend David, however, was less than impressed. The doting dad-of-four hilariously replied: "Ok son whatever you say."

Romeo shared the hilarious snap on Instagram

The Beckhams have enjoyed time in California over half term, heading stateside to see dad David's impressive LA Galaxy statue. Earlier in the month David took his four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14 and Harper, eight, to the football club's home at Dignity Health Club and shared many pictures and videos of the emotional evening. Of course, David didn't let his children stare on in awe for too long, and in a video of his family taking in the incredible statue the retired footballer couldn't resist breaking the silence with a joke, asking them: "Is my bum big?"

Romeo also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing next to his dad's statue, adding the caption: "So sick. Proud of you dad." David then shared an emotional picture of his children sitting in front of the monument, writing: "Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time."

David played for the American team between 2007 and 2012, totalling six seasons with the club. During his time with the Los Angeles team, he led them to an amazing two championships.

