Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to reveal that she had visited the cinema on Friday night with her children, and hilariously added that she was shocked by her 17-year-old son Romeo's growth spurt. The former Spice Girl shared a photo of herself and Romeo standing at the cinema tills, and the doting mum opted for a chic black jumper which she paired with blue jeans. Romeo showed off his cool street style credentials in an orange hoody paired with an oversized yellow puffer jacket. Victoria added the caption: "Movie night with my boys and baby girl! When did @romeobeckham get so tall? Or did I shrink?"

The mum-of-four has been enjoying a handful of cosy nights in during the festive season, and on Tuesday revealed that she was spending the night at home with her eight-year-old daughter Harper, adding that she loves nothing more than to get stuck into a good novel with her daughter.

Sharing a sweet image of Harper laying on a bed, cuddling a teddy bear and reading a book, Victoria captioned the snap: "My perfect night in. Reading with Harper Seven kisses from us both." The former Spice Girl's followers were impressed with Harper's bedtime reading, with one commenting: "Best thing a parent can see is her child reading," and another said: "Beautiful little girl you have VB."

It seems that the designer has trouble tearing Harper away from her books! The very next morning, the 45-year-old shared another snap of her daughter sitting at the table nursing a bowl of porridge as she read. Victoria added the caption: "Not so sociable this morning, but nice to see Harper Seven enjoy her new book so much!"

Once again, fans were delighted to learn that the little girl loves to read. One of the Wannabe singer's fans replied: "Lovely to see children reading."

