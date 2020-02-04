Jennifer Lopez may be a superstar, but even she still gets nervous ahead of performing! The Hustlers star has shared a new video on her Instagram account, which captured the moment before she went up on stage at the Super Bowl on Sunday night. In the footage, Jennifer can be seen giving her dancers a pep talk, and embracing her daughter Emme, 11, who joined her famous mum at the end of her performance. In the caption, she wrote: "These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognise that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great."

Jennifer Lopez shared a backstage video with her daughter Emme ahead of the Super Bowl performance

The star was incredibly proud of her daughter for joining her on stage, and shared on Instagram several news articles which praised Emme's singing, writing beside them: "So proud!" Jennifer's family and famous friends were also full of praise for the pair of them. The singer's sister, Lynda Lopez, posted videos from the performance on her Instagram page, revealing that seeing them on stage had made her emotional. Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez also posted supportive messages after the performance, while the star's stepdaughter Natasha, who was presenting at the event for Entertainment Tonight, also praised Jennifer for her work ethic. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and David Beckham were among the famous faces to publicly congratulate Emme on her performance, while the little girl's dad, Marc Anthony, paid a sweet tribute to his daughter on social media, writing: "Emme daddy's so proud of you. You are my [heart] and I am yours forever."

J-Lo and Emme embraced before going on stage for their big moment

This isn't the first time that Emme has showcased her incredible vocal cords, having previously joined J-Lo on stage during her It's My Party world tour in 2019. Recalling the special moment, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight shortly afterwards: "I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up and she was fine." The star also modestly said that Emme has inherited her singing from her dad. Emme's twin Max has also impressed with his singing skills at his mum's 50th birthday party in July. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from Jennifer and his soon-to-be stepdad Alex Rodriguez.

Both Emme and Max are doted on by their parents, who until recently have kept them out of the spotlight so that they can enjoy their childhoods. While Jennifer and Marc are no longer together, the pair have remained the best of friends since their divorce in 2011. The pair have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives, such as school concerts. Marc recently shared a photo on Instagram of them holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us." J-Lo previously opened up about her relationship with Marc during an interview with People, where she described him as her "best friend". She said: "We're just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together. [Remaining close is] just good for the whole family." She also told Ripa: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."

