Olly Murs is currently enjoying a romantic getaway with his girlfriend Amelia Tank – but that didn't stop him from taking some time out to pay a sweet tribute to his dad on his birthday. The Voice UK judge shared an adorable throwback photo of him as a child cheekily posing with his dad Peter in a photobooth. Captioning the cute pic, Olly wrote: "Classic no teeth smile at the age of 6 in 1990 with my dad! Absolutely love this photo and I love you dad! Happy birthday old boy." The singer's fans loved the snap, with one commenting: "What a cuties. Happy Birthday." Another said: "Love the photo Olly such a cheeky smile. Hope your dad has a lovely birthday."

Olly shared a cute throwback of him and dad Peter

On Monday, Olly delighted his fans again by sharing more insight into his getaway with Amelia. The couple have kept their location a secret, by judging by his updates they are enjoying a healthy break in much warmer climates. One of the videos he shared saw the couple - who recently went public with their relationship - take part in a long hike against a stunning backdrop of mountains. "Crazy, look at all that fog and midst," he could be heard saying, whilst panning towards his and Amelia's shadows. "Nice, long legs," Olly later teased.

Olly is enjoying a break with girlfriend Amelia

And over the weekend, he shared a glimpse of their surroundings outside their bedroom, which featured some breathtaking landscape for a view, and they also have a private hot tub and swimming pool out on the deck.

The couple enjoyed stunning views from their hotel room

The trip comes over a month after Olly made his romance with Amelia Instagram-official. Even though the photo hid their faces, it was clear for the world to see how happy the pop star was. "Wishing all my followers the happiest New Year," he said. "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!" [sic]

