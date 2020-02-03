Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been working hard over the past few years to create their dream house, which features in this month's Architectural Digest. The star has now shared photos of it on her Instagram account, including a picture from inside her oldest daughter North West's bedroom. The room is completely pink, and includes a beautiful butterfly bed covered in velvet cushions, as well as pink mirrors and a pastel pink bedside table. There is also a vintage-inspired desk and chair, along with a personalised 'N' sign. North's bedroom contrasts to the rest of her family's home, which has a minimalist colour palette of whites and greys.

Kim Kardashian gave an incredible glimpse inside her daughter North West's bedroom

The reality star often gives glimpses inside her family home on social media, and recently revealed that they have a second kitchen. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a behind-the-scenes look inside her house on Instagram Stories in January, and told her fans that she not only had two kitchens, but also two pantries, several freezers and a huge walk-in refrigerator to store all their fresh food. The home – located in Hidden Hills – also features several swimming pools, along with a building next to the house featuring a cinema, music studio, hair salon and spa. The house once belonged to Lisa Marie-Presley, and has eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in her kitchen with her family

Kim also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video taken during her interview with Architectural Digest, where North came in half-way through to join her parents. The reality star told her daughter that she was interrupting the interview, before letting her stay in to be with her parents. The little girl sweetly answered some of the questions, revealing that her favourite things to do in the house included playing the piano and doing dance competitions.

North is the oldest of Kim and Kanye West's children

Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, six months. And while Kim has said that she and her husband would love more children, she has recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in October, Kim spoke to her family about her brood and told them that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete." The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done."

During the episode, Kim introduced baby Psalm to the family and explained the meaning behind his name. She told her family that they were initially going to call the newborn Ye, but that Kanye didn't like it because it didn't have a special meaning. "Kanye doesn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything," she said. "We looked up every name in the bible that had a Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." She added that her younger sister Kylie Jenner talked them out of choosing Ye as their son's moniker, and instead they settled on Psalm. "Psalm and Saint sound good together. The kids now call him Psalm Ye," she said.

