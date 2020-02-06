Kelvin Fletcher shares sweetest family photo as he counts down to their reunion Kelvin's been away from home on the Strictly Come Dancing tour

Kelvin Fletcher has revealed he is counting down the days until he is reunited with his family after spending the past few weeks away from home on the Strictly Come Dancing tour. The former Emmerdale star shared a gorgeous photo of his wife Liz Marsland on a walk with their two young children – Marnie, three, and Milo, one – on Thursday, writing on Instagram: "Counting down the days until I'm back home to my family."

Luckily, Kelvin doesn't have too long to wait until he can return home. The dad-of-two will be able to reunite with his family after the Strictly tour comes to an end in London on Saturday.

Despite spending the past few weeks travelling around the UK on tour, Kelvin was able to spend time with his family when he performed in their hometown of Manchester in January. Sharing a snap from his professional dance partner Janette Manrara's Instagram page, Kelvin could be seen posing alongside his loved ones and Janette. "Look who was in town today," the image was simply captioned. Kelvin's wife also surprised him when he was away for his 36th birthday in January, with the actor taking to Instagram to post another sweet photo of them together backstage.

Kelvin said he was counting down until he is reunited with his wife and children

Liz has been supportive of Kelvin throughout his whirlwind Strictly experience, and he admitted he had felt guilty spending so much time away from home in an interview after his win in December. Speaking to HELLO! about how he planned to celebrate, the actor said: "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

He added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

