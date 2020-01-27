Kelvin Fletcher may be busy strutting his stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour dancefloor, but the soap star made sure he squeezed some time for his family over the weekend. The former Emmerdale actor looked chuffed to be reunited with his wife Liz and their two children, three-year-old daughter Marnie and one-year-old son Milo, during his stint in Manchester. Sharing a snap from his professional dance partner Janette Manrara's Instagram page, the doting husband could be seen posing alongside his loved ones and Janette. "Look who was in town today," the image was simply captioned.

Kelvin Fletcher back with his family

Kelvin and Liz, who have known each other since they were children, tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a magical ceremony at London’s One Mayfair, which was covered exclusively in HELLO!. Actress Liz has been a vocal supporter of Kelvin during his victorious turn on last year's Strictly alongside original partner Oti Mabuse.

Just moments after winning Strictly with Oti, Kelvin revealed to HELLO! that he would be whisking his family off on an amazing vacation over the festive period. "I'm going on holiday next week with my family for just a few days," he shared. "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

Asked how he would celebrate, the actor added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

