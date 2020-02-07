Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

Holly Willoughby has reacted to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay, saying that she has "never been more proud" of him. Sharing a snap of the pair smiling together on her Instagram account, she wrote: "Never been more proud of my friend than I am today. We’ll be together at 10am on This Morning." Phillip announced that he was gay in a statement on Friday morning.

Phillip's statement read: "You never know what’s going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

He continued: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments."

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside word that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family." He praised his wife, Stephanie, adding: "Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort... My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder."