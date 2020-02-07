BREAKING: Phillip Schofield comes out as gay in candid statement Phillip Schofield has opened up about his decision to go public with the news

Phillip Schofield has come out as gay after letting his sexuality "consume" him for the last few years. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday morning, the This Morning presenter penned a heartfelt post with the support of his wife and two daughters, writing: "You never know what’s going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

WATCH: Phillip Schofield make his announcement regarding his sexuality

The presenter married Stephanie Lowe in March 1993, and are proud parents to daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. On his decision to share his news now, he said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

READ: Who is Phillip Schofield's wife? Everything you need to know about Stephanie Lowe

Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside word that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family." Stephanie and Phil met while both working at the BBC, when he was working on children's television and she as a production assistant. The couple got married at Scotland's Ackergill Tower in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018.

READ: Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

The star continued: "Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with a more wonderful, supportive team.

"Every day I sit on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brace and open in confronting their truth – so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip."

The presenter with his wife Stephanie Lowe

Just moments later, Phillip appeared on This Morning to talk about his battle with keeping his secret and the relief of coming out. His co-host Holly Willoughby said: "I think we all just take a breathe at that point, reading that I can hear your voice the pain how difficult it is for you, this is a big day, I know this is something you've been living with for a really long time." To which, he replied: "It's funny because everyone I've spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family to a person have grabbed us and said it's ok it's ok, we love you we're proud of you...

READ: What is Phillip Schofield's net worth?

He added: "Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head and that is principally the reason I have done this. They have been supportive while we get to this moment because we all know it was coming."

"We've never had any secrets. It is tough but it's not something that has happened quickly, I have had to deal with his in my head for quite some time, we've gone through this together, we have been honest and have been open and Stephanie as I said, you know," the presenter continued. "She's amazing, she's incredible there's no one in my life who would have supported me, as a wife the way she's supported me, she's astonishing, literally astonishing, it's a good question, you know this has been bothered me for a very long time."

MORE: What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

"Everyone does these things at their own speed in their own time when the time is right," he explained. "It has become an issue in my head, and so I got to the stage where I thought we sit here every day and I'm over there and some amazingly brave incredible person sitting here and I'm listening to their story and thinking, 'Oh my God you're so brave, and I'm thinking I have to be that person.'

"All you can be in your life is honest with yourself and I was getting to the point where i knew I wasn't honest with myself I didn't; like myself very much, so when is the right time to do it? And you know as a family, you know it is the right time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.