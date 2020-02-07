Who is Phillip Schofield's wife? Everything you need to know about Stephanie Lowe The married couple celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018

Phillip Schofield has revealed in a powerful statement on Instagram that he's gay. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he told his 2.7 million followers that for the past few years he has been coming to terms with the fact that he is gay. Talking about Stephanie Lowe, his wife of nearly 27 years, he said: "Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met." In a conversation with his This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, he spoke about how his wife is dealing with the news: "It's tough. This is not something that's happened quickly... She's amazing. There's no one in my life that would have supported me as a wife... she's astonishing."

Here is everything you need to know about Phillip Schofield's supportive wife, Stephanie Lowe, who opts to keep out of the limelight…

Who is Stephanie Lowe and how did she meet Phillip Schofield?

Stephanie Lowe and Phil met while both working at the BBC, when he was working on children's television and she as a production assistant. The couple got married at Scotland's Ackergill Tower in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018.

Has Stephanie Lowe ever been on TV?

The This Morning host and his wife appeared in a TV series in 2017 called Schofield's South African Adventure, where the couple explored South Africa, sampling local culture. It was the couple's first debut television appearance together.

Since then, we have seen Stephanie appear on Phillip's show How To Spend Well At Christmas, where the pair test out products that could make fantastic Christmas gifts right from their Oxfordshire home. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Phil said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days."

The couple have two children together, Ruby (left) and Molly (right)

Who are Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe's children?

The couple have two children together. Their eldest daughter, Molly, is 27, and their youngest, Ruby, is 24. Between them, they have over 100k Instagram followers and often post snaps alongside their famous father. In Phillip's statement, he revealed his children have been a constant support: "My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."

He added: "My girls have been astonishing in their love, instant acceptance and support."

On This Morning, Phil spoke about the moment he told his children about being gay: "They are so amazing in their love and support. I told them and they gave me a big hug and said 'it's ok, it's ok, it's ok'"

