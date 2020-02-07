Phillip Schofield thanks fans for their support in emotional message It's been an emotional day for the This Morning star

Phillip Schofield has thanked his fans in a heartfelt Instagram message for their support following his decision to come out as gay on Friday. The This Morning presenter thanked his followers for their support and encouraged those that follow him on social media to always be kind.

He said: "You will never know how important your support has been today. I've read as much as I can. Please, please, no matter your age or your thoughts, talk to someone. Don't let your head beat you and hopefully you'll find out that your friends and family have a remarkable ability to surprise you with their love and understanding. #Bekind."

Phillip shared the message on Instagram

Phillip has been met with nothing but love and support after he announced on Friday that he is gay. The This Morning star issued a candid statement on Instagram, just moments before appearing on the ITV show alongside his best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby. Shortly after sharing his statement on the official This Morning social media accounts, Phillip's fellow co-stars and celebrities from TV praised his decision to share his news with the public.

Dr Ranji commented: "Love you so much Phil! We will always be utterly proud of you!" This Morning's royal correspondent Camilla Tominey added: "To thine own self be true - huge respect to @Schofe for his brave and honest announcement @thismorning Great show, great team - proud to be a part of it." ok Wan wrote: "So much love to you @Schofe such bravery xxxxx," and Phil's Dancing on Ice co-star Ian 'H' Watkins penned on Twitter: "Bravo Phillip for your honesty... Coming out is difficult but your family, friends, and fans will be proud of you being your authentic self... I’m proud of your bravery... Welcome officially to our beautiful rainbow family! We and our allies will keep you safe xx."

