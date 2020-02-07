This Morning stars react to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

Phillip Schofield has been met with nothing but love and support from his fellow celebrities after he announced on Friday that he is gay. The This Morning star issued a candid statement on Instagram, just moments before appearing on the ITV show alongside his best friend and co-host Holly Willoughby. Shortly after sharing his statement on the official This Morning social media accounts, Phillip's fellow co-stars and celebrities from TV praised his decision to share his news with the public.

Dr Ranji commented: "Love you so much Phil! We will always be utterly proud of you!" This Morning's royal correspondent Camilla Tominey added: "To thine own self be true - huge respect to @Schofe for his brave and honest announcement @thismorning Great show, great team - proud to be a part of it." ok Wan wrote: "So much love to you @Schofe such bravery xxxxx," and Phil's Dancing on Ice co-star Ian 'H' Watkins penned on Twitter: "Bravo Phillip for your honesty... Coming out is difficult but your family, friends, and fans will be proud of you being your authentic self... I’m proud of your bravery... Welcome officially to our beautiful rainbow family! We and our allies will keep you safe xx."

Holly also shared her own message on her Instagram account before appearing on This Morning, she wrote: "Never been more proud of my friend than I am today. We’ll be together at 10am on This Morning x." Responding to Holly's post, Dermot O'Leary wrote "Big love to you and the fox x," while Ferne McCann commented: "So courageous. Lots of love Phil." TV presenter Angela Scanlon added: "Such huge love to Phil xx," while Keith Lemon, who works with Holly on Celebrity Juice, said: "Love you both. Love the Schofield!!!! Salute! Xx."

Phillip announced he is gay on Friday

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday morning, Phillip penned a heartfelt post with the support of his wife and two daughters, writing: "You never know what’s going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

The presenter married Stephanie Lowe in March 1993, and are proud parents to daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. On his decision to share his news now, he said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside word that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared on This Morning on Friday

The star continued: "Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with a more wonderful, supportive team.

"Every day I sit on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brace and open in confronting their truth – so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip."

