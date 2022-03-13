Phillip Schofield: Inside his sweet relationship with daughters Molly & Ruby Phillip is very close to his two daughters...

Phillip Schofield is a father to two grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby, and is a loving and doting father. Find out more about his sweet relationship with the pair here...

Philip is super close to his kids, and often shares snaps of them on social media. For Molly's 26th birthday, the entire family went out to mark the special occasion to The Ivy in Marlow – near their home in Henley – and featured Phillip with Molly and his youngest daughter Ruby, along with his wife Stephanie Lowe and Molly and Ruby's boyfriends.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

Back in February 2020, the 59-year-old TV presenter announced the news that he was gay, telling his 2.7 million followers in a heartfelt post: "You never know what’s going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

Talking about his decision to be open about his sexuality - and his daughters' reactions, Phillip said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."

He added: "My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort."

Phillip Schofield and his family celebrated his oldest daughter Molly's birthday

For those of you who don't know, Molly works for him as an Assistant Talent Manager at the James Grant agency – who also represent many of Phillip's showbiz friends - including Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Emma Willis.

Phillip has previously opened up about his daughter helping to manage him while chatting to HELLO!. Discussing his children's thoughts on his social media antics, the star said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

The This Morning star has a close relationship with his children

His youngest daughter Ruby is a graduate from Leeds Beckett University where she achieved a 2:1 in psychology and received a 1st class for her dissertation.

"I'm very proud of the fact that my daughters keep me very current," the TV star has previously said of his children. "Both of them have great taste in music and play stuff that I maybe haven't heard before." He added: ''I was driving Ruby back to uni [university] and she said, 'You've got to listen to this.' Ruby and her mates discovered it just before it broke - Megan Trainor's 'All About That Bass'. 'As we listened to it... I can remember I said, 'oh my God, this is incredible.' And I thank Ruby for introducing me to that, way before anybody else!''

Phillip often shares snaps with his children

While Phillip's family tend to stay out of the spotlight, in 2017, he filmed a TV series with his wife called Schofield's South African Adventure. It was the first time fans had seen the married couple on screen together.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine about it, Phillip said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days." The couple have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television.

