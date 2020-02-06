Jamie Oliver has confirmed he and his wife Jools are planning to marry again for their 20th anniversary this summer – and it sounds like it will be an amazing celebration! The couple are planning to bring together 100 of their "nearest and dearest", including their five children - Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, 10, Buddy, nine, and River, three – for their second wedding, which the celebrity chef also plans to cook for.

"I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance," Jamie told People magazine, adding: "It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about. It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, 'thanks.'"

Jools and Jamie Oliver will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in June

Jamie and Jools tied the knot for the first time on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years. The couple married at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, and photos showed the couple leaving the historic church after their ceremony, with a beautiful arch made from blue, purple and ivory flowers adorning the entrance. Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house nearby.

The couple are parents to five children

Jools revealed in July that they were planning to marry again, saying they wanted to "do things differently" second time around. "Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" Jools told Red magazine. Recalling their first nuptials, she continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

