Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis, 26, has revealed that she was rushed to intensive care after trying to take her own life. The soap star opened up in an emotional social media post on Friday, insisting that she was now in a "really good place". Stephanie shared a touching series of photos of herself and her three-year-old son Caben-Albi alongside the message, in which she detailed her suicidal feelings and also the negative effect social media can have on mental health.

A snippet of Stephanie's three-page message read: "Hi guys. I keep getting messages and feel like I really need to share this with you. This photograph was taken in September. Social media isn't real. I posted this and various other photos and videos around the time to pretend all was fine when I shouldn't have had to. Why did I? So other strangers will think I'm OK? I have to pretend I'm strong to everyone yet I'm crumbling?

"The truth is, this photo was my first walk out, breathing in the air, feeling the wind on my face, praying for hope, yet still trying to fight the pain that had over took my mind, body and soul after I tried to kill myself and ended up in intensive care. To this day I don't know how I'm here, but someone was definitely watching over me, as I am so, so lucky to be here.

"I kept saying I just wanted to die, I can't do this anymore. I screamed out for help in desperation. Some people even ignored me like I was just saying it! To feel like your life isn't even worth something is the worst feeling I've ever experienced in my life. Total despair and helplessness that I wouldn't wish on anyone."

Steph added that at the time, even the deep love she has for her son wasn't enough to stop her wanting to end her life. She frankly noted: "[There was] nothing that would make me want to stay, not even Caben, and that's the truth."

Thankfully, the television star went on to assure her followers that she is now feeling better and encouraged them to "talk and reach out" should they be struggling with their own mental health.

