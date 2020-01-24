Since becoming a father, Gorka Marquez has showed another side to him which fans absolutely adore. And his latest Instagram Stories proved just as much as he shared a series of sweet videos of him playing with this baby. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares six-month-old Mia with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, regularly posts sweet updates of his life at home away from the dancefloor - much to the delight of his fans!

WATCH: Gorka Marquez melts hearts with new video of baby Mia

Last week, Gorka looked every inch the doting father after he uploaded several new pictures with his little girl whilst on daddy duties. "Daddy and Mia tonight. Milk and football! #winning," he simply gushed in the caption, whilst adding the hashtag, "#bestthinginlife". Gorka, 29, and Gemma, 35, welcomed their first child together back in July 2019. They met on the show in 2017, when Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke - the couple embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour.

GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

However, after the arrival of their little girl, both Gorka and Gemma paired up for the Strictly Christmas special and danced a festive jive which aired on Christmas Day. Opening up about dancing together, Gemma confessed they haven't done so before - even at home! At a recent press conference, she shared: "People always say to me, 'Do you and Gorka dance together at home?' And we've never danced together at all. All I've done since Strictly is have a baby."

MORE: Kevin Clifton is every inch the doting boyfriend as he cheers on Stacey Dooley

That being said, Gemma added that Gorka was an excellent teacher, explaining: "Dancing with Aljaž was so amazing. Dancing with Gorka is funny because he's very authoritative in the dance studio, which makes me laugh because at home it's me that wears the trousers! I've never seen Gorka at work so to speak, but he's a fantastic teacher."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.