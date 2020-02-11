Oliver Proudlock debuts beautiful arm tattoo of fiancée Emma Louise Connolly The former Made in Chelsea star showed off his new ink on Instagram

Oliver Proudlock took to Instagram on Monday to debut a brand new tattoo on his forearm – and it's of his fiancée Emma Louise Connolly. Created by tattooist Matt Roe, the stunning sketch is based on a photo of Emma at the beach and is certainly a work of art. Needless to say, Oliver's bold move shocked some of the former MIC star's followers, with one writing beneath the photo: "OMG!" and another adding: "OMG, stop the lights."

Many more were quick to reply to the 31-year-old's snap, letting him know just how much they loved his new ink. One follower gushed: "That's so cool!" while a second exclaimed: "That's pretty damn epic."

Oliver showed off his new ink on Instagram

Famous faces, too, praised Oliver's new tattoo. DJ Brendan Fallis left a comment saying: "And they say chivalry is dead. Well done stud." Tom Grennan sweetly noted: "That's ledge," and it sounds as though Emma herself was enamoured by her partner's gesture. The model wrote: "WOW," beneath Oliver's Instagram post.

MORE: Binky Felstead shares touching throwback photo of herself in hospital moments after daughter was born

His new tattoo is based on this photo of Emma

MORE: Jamie Laing reveals everyone has been saying his name incorrectly!

The happy couple have been engaged since 2018, when jewellery designer Oliver proposed to Emma on their four-year anniversary. The couple took to Instagram straight away to tell fans their happy news, and 28-year-old Emma couldn't help but gush about the bespoke engagement ring she had been gifted.

Designed by her husband-to-be himself, the black diamond, art deco ring is absolutely stunning. Emma told her followers: "I’m genuinely not sure if I’ll ever stop crying. @Proudlock designed the most breathtaking ring of my DREAMS using the diamonds from his Grandma’s engagement ring. That’ll be me crying again."

The pair got engaged during a cute picnic in Sweden and in an Instagram post of his own at the time, Oliver – who is better known by his surname, Proudlock – wrote: "SHE SAID YES!!! SHE IS MAKING AN HONEST MAN OF ME. GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.