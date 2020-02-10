Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse's weekend didn't go how she wanted it to, after her The Greatest Dancer act, Dark Angels, got eliminated from the competition. The pro dancer admitted she was devastated about the results, and took to social media to have her say. Sharing a photo of herself alongside the dancing stars, she wrote: "Still devastated," alongside a crying face emoji. Many viewers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Me too, they were robbed," while another added: "I still can't believe it. I'm so sad they were incredible." A third commented: "You got my three votes, plus phone votes, gutted."

Dark Angels were not the only act to leave The Greatest Dancer on Saturday

Dark Angels were not the only act to leave The Greatest Dancer on Saturday, as Matthew Morrison's group Ross & Travis also failed to secure the most viewers, and were sent home in the show's double elimination. Speaking about the elimination, Dark Angels said: "We'd be lying if we say we weren't gutted. But we have honestly just lived the dream these last few weeks, the last few months, getting to experience this. I just want to shout out massively to our coach Charlie Bedford, Oti and also James Bennett as well."

Oti is on The Greatest Dancer judging panel for the second year

Oti has had a busy few days, and even met up with her former Strictly partner Kelvin Fletcher on Friday night. Kelvin is currently on the Strictly tour with pro dancer Janette Manrara, and they performed in London over the weekend. Since the pair met up, Kelvin's wife, Eliza Marsland, has unfollowed the Emmerdale actor on Instagram, although neither of them have spoken out about this publicly. A source told HELLO! that Kelvin is now back home with Eliza and his children after a busy tour.

Things are incredibly exciting for Oti right now, both in her professional and personal life. The dancer opened up in January about baby plans with her husband Marius Iepure. In an interview with Fabulous magazine, the star dancer said: "One day we’ll probably wake up and be like, 'It's time!'" However, Oti added that she doesn't have an exact time frame, continuing: "At some point I'll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it's just not necessary at the moment. "I was a baby for the past five years in this country and now I'm learning how to walk on my own," she added. "For now, I'm seeing how far I can take my career."

Like his wife, Marius is a professional dancer but from Romania. He performed on Strictly in the group numbers in 2017, and is yet to land a pro dancer role on the BBC show. Oti, 29, married Marius, 37, in Denmark in 2014 after a short engagement. They met in Germany during a dance trial, before competing together and taking part in a number of competitions.

Although Oti was 23 when they tied the knot, the Strictly star insists that marrying at such a young age was the best decision she ever made. "He was, and we still are, each other's everything," she explained. "You're in a new country, and it's just the two of us so it will always feel like it’s just the two of us against the world. And he proposed, so I [couldn't] really say no!"

