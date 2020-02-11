Jeremy Kyle 'welcomes first baby' with fiancée Vicky Burton The presenter has had a difficult year after The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed

Jeremy Kyle has reportedly welcomed his first child with fiancée Vicky Burton. According to reports, the 54-year-old presenter was seen in Windsor pushing a child in a pram over the weekend, and Vicky, 37, allegedly gave birth last month. HELLO! has reached out to Jeremy's representative for comment.

Of course, this isn't Jeremy's first turn at parenthood, he also has four children from previous marriages to Carla Germaine and Kirsty Rowley. No doubt his daughters Harriet, 29, Alice, 15, Ava, 13, plus son Henry will be excited about having a brand new baby sibling to play with!

The doting dad announced in August that he was expecting his first child with Vicky when speaking to The Sun. The father-of-five said: "Vick and I couldn't be happier to say we're expecting our first baby together. We've told our families and everyone is delighted. It's the best possible thing that could have happened and we're excited about preparing for his or her arrival in January."

The happy news was welcome after a particularly difficult year for the presenter, who in May had his television show cancelled after a former guest on the show died. Of the decision, ITV's CEO Carolyn McCall said: "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show."

According to reports, the guest, Steve Dymond, failed the detector test which intended to prove he hadn't been unfaithful to his fiancée, who has since spoken about after-care they received following their appearance on the show. Speaking to The Sun, she said: "They were brilliant. They were there when he needed help. They were really persistent in offering him help… I can't see Steve taking his life without explaining it to me first. But he always said he would never love someone else."

