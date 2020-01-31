On Friday, former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead took to Instagram with a photo of herself holding her daughter India just moments after she was born. Binky uploaded a photo of a framed picture that appears to sit in her daughter's nursery. In the poignant black-and-white snap, the 29-year-old can be seen cradling newborn India in a hospital bed.

Beneath the photo, the doting mum shared a lengthy caption explaining exactly why she loved the picture so much, and admitted that she had been terrified about becoming a mother for the first time. The reality TV star wrote: "This is such a sentimental photo to me, it was taken just minutes after India was born and it makes me smile every time I look at it! The thought of becoming a mummy for the first time was really overwhelming for me and I was one of the first of my friends to have a baby!"

Binky shared the moving photo on Instagram

However, Binky added that she was equally excited, saying: "I was feeling so unbelievably excited and at the same time, really scared and nervous! I can safely say that India has been the best thing that has ever happened to me, but if you’re feeling like I was, I recommend you join @Peanut."

MORE: Binky Felstead supports pal Mollie King on her new fashion campaign

India has grown so much!

MORE: Binky Felstead makes first public appearance with new boyfriend after confirming romance

Continuing her post, the Chelsea local explained that Peanut is an app that helps mothers and mums-to-be connect, get advice and support each other. "It's an amazing app for women to connect, get advice and find support. The app introduces you to women in your area based on the things you have in common interests, mutual friends, and the age/gender of your children!" Binky gushed.

The star concluded: "You can chat, join groups and ask questions to a community of women who understand. Getting advice from women going through the same experiences has really helped me. Couldn’t recommend @peanut enough, us mummies need a helping hand now and again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.