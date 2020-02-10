Brad Pitt reveals his hopes for his children and how he would react if they became actors The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shares six children with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt dedicated his Oscar win on Sunday night to his six children, and following on from the ceremony, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was asked how he would feel if any of them followed in his footsteps as an actor. Talking to the Mexico Informer, he said: "We can have that conversation once they are 18! I want them to follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in. Then I think it's about guiding as you can. But sure, why not." Brad is dad to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

In Brad's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor, he said: "This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you." His children split their time between their mum and dad's homes in Los Angeles, with Angelina opening up about the situation in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in December. The Maleficent actress admitted she would like to move abroad, but can't do before the children turn 18. She said: "I would love to live abroad and will do as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live." Five out of six of the children are still in LA, while oldest son Maddox is currently living in South Korea, where he is studying at university.

The Hollywood star with three of his six children and his parents

There was a lot of talk about Brad's date on Sunday night, while the star chose to walk the red carpet alone, he was supported inside by a plus-one – his long-term manager Cynthia Pett-Dante. Cynthia could be seen sat by Brad’s side on the front row, alongside Brad's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone. Dressed in a sleeveless, sequined silver gown, she could be seen smiling proudly as Brad's Supporting Actor nomination was announced.

Though Brad is already an Oscar winner for producing 2014's Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave, this is the first time he has won for his own performance in a film. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad plays Cliff Booth, a stunt double for and close friend to Leonardo's Rick Dalton, a one-time TV star working to stay relevant in the business. Addressing his co-star, Brad joked: "Leo, I'll ride your coattails any day. The view's fantastic!"

