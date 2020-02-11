Kelvin Fletcher and Eliza Marsland were pictured in a warm embrace as she kissed him goodbye at a train station on Tuesday. It came after Liz was seen without her wedding ring after reportedly being left "upset and angry" that Kelvin went on a night out until 3am on Friday with his Strictly dance partner, Oti Mabuse. The mother-of-two also unfollowed her husband of five years on Instagram. But everything seems back on track for the Fletchers. Kelvin, dressed in a flat cap and grey tweed jacket, could be seen wrapping his arms around his wife, as she leaned in for a kiss before driving away in her car.

Kelvin and Eliza pictured with their two children, Marnie and Milo

The former Emmerdale star shares daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, one, with his wife, and recently shared a sweet photo of his family on Instagram, revealing just how much he was missing them while on the Strictly live tour. He wrote: "Counting down the days until I'm back home with my family." A source has told HELLO!: "Kelvin is now back home with Elizabeth and the children after the busy tour."

Kelvin previously admitted he had felt guilty spending so much time away from home in an interview after his Strictly win in December. Speaking to HELLO! about how he planned to celebrate, the actor said: "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them." He added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

Inside Kelvin and Liz's wedding day

Kelvin, 36, and Liz tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO!. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," Kelvin told us. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," he added.

The couple, who knew each other when they were children but only got together when they met again around ten years ago, tied the knot in a magical ceremony at London's One Mayfair, transformed for the occasion with hundreds of candles and arrangements of white roses and hydrangeas. "We did consider a more traditional country wedding but we both love London and thought we would make a weekend of it for everyone just before Christmas," said Kelvin. "We had people coming from far and wide so it seemed like a good place to all come together."