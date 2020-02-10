Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher's wife unfollows him on Instagram after he was spotted out with Oti Mabuse The Strictly Come Dancing star has been married to wife Eliza Marsland for five years

Kelvin Fletcher's wife Eliza Marsland has stopped following the Strictly Come Dancing champion on Instagram over the weekend. This follows after Kelvin was pictured on a night out with his professional dancer Oti Mabuse on Friday night at the Sanctum Soho Hotel in London. Kelvin is currently still following Eliza, who he has been married to for five years, and has been missing his family over the past few weeks as he has been taking part in the Strictly tour. The former Emmerdale star shares daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, one, with his wife, and recently shared a sweet photo of his family on Instagram, revealing just how much he was missing them. He wrote: "Counting down the days until I'm back home with my family." A source has told HELLO!: "Kelvin is now back home with Elizabeth and the children after the busy tour."

Both Kelvin and Oti's families got on well during their time together on Strictly. Oti – who is married to dancer Marius Iepure – was overcome with emotion after Kelvin surprised her during Blackpool week by organising for her mum and aunt to fly from South Africa to watch them perform. The pair posed for photos with Oti's relatives, as well as Kelvin's grandmother, who was also in the audience that night. Kelvin and Oti constantly impressed the judges with their routines during Strictly, and beat fellow finalists Anton du Beke and Emma Barton, and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

Kelvin was partnered with Oti Mabuse for the 2019 series of Strictly

While Kelvin has been taking part in the Strictly tour, Oti has been busy working on The Greatest Dancer, so the dad-of-two was partnered up with Janette Manrara for the show. Despite spending the past few weeks travelling around the UK on tour, Kelvin was able to spend time with his family when he performed in their hometown of Manchester in January. Sharing a snap from his professional dance partner Janette's Instagram page, Kelvin could be seen posing alongside his loved ones and the pro dancer. "Look who was in town today," the image was simply captioned. Kelvin's wife also surprised him when he was away for his 36th birthday in January, with the actor taking to Instagram to post another sweet photo of them together backstage.

Kelvin previously admitted he had felt guilty spending so much time away from home in an interview after his win in December. Speaking to HELLO! about how he planned to celebrate, the actor said: "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them." He added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

