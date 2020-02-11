Kelvin Fletcher's wife Eliza Marsland has spoken out for the first time since reportedly being left "upset and angry" that Kelvin went on a night out until 3am on Friday with Strictly partner Oti Mabuse. The mother-of-two also unfollowed her husband of five years on Instagram, and was spotted without her wedding ring. However, the doting mum has since set the record straight, writing on Instagram: "That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions. Oh, and it was fake tan day. #Nodramahere."

Earlier on Tuesday, the couple were pictured in a warm embrace as she kissed him goodbye at a train station, proving that there was no bad blood between the pair. Kelvin, dressed in a flat cap and grey tweed jacket, could be seen wrapping his arms around his wife, as she leaned in for a kiss before driving away in her car.

Kelvin and Eliza on holiday

The former Emmerdale star shares daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, one, with his wife, and recently shared a sweet photo of his family on Instagram, revealing just how much he was missing them while on the Strictly live tour. He wrote: "Counting down the days until I'm back home with my family." A source has told HELLO!: "Kelvin is now back home with Elizabeth and the children after the busy tour."

Kelvin previously admitted he had felt guilty spending so much time away from home in an interview after his Strictly win in December. Speaking to HELLO!, the actor said: "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them." He added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here."

