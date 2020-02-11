Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme, 11, wowed audiences at the Super Bowl halftime show, and since then many people have been left wondering whether the pre-teen will be launching a singing career of her own. However, her protective mum has revealed that they have no plans for putting Emme out in the spotlight, and that they sang together because it's something they can bond over. Talking to Extra TV, the Jenny from the Block singer explained: "For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us. I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

Watch Jennifer Lopez's son Max support his mum and twin Emme at Super Bowl rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez revealed there are no plans for Emme to launch her own singing career

She continued: "I ask her to do these things and if she wants to she can, and if she doesn’t want to that's fine with me too. But I just think there was a message there that we could put out into the world, that women being empowered and raising their voices and getting loud and speaking up for themselves. And that's something that I want to pass onto my daughter. She flaws me every time, she's an angel."

Jennifer and fiancé Alex Rodriguez with their children

The Super Bowl wasn't the first time that Emme has showcased her incredible vocal cords, having previously joined J-Lo on stage during her It's My Party world tour in 2019. Recalling the special moment, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight shortly afterwards: "I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up and she was fine." The star also modestly said that Emme has inherited her singing from her dad. Emme's twin Max has also impressed with his singing skills at his mum's 50th birthday party in July. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from Jennifer and his soon-to-be stepdad Alex Rodriguez.

Both Emme and Max are doted on by their parents, who until recently have kept them out of the spotlight so that they can enjoy their childhoods. While Jennifer and Marc are no longer together, the pair have remained the best of friends since their divorce in 2011. The pair have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives, such as school concerts. Marc recently shared a photo on Instagram of them holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us." J-Lo previously opened up about her relationship with Marc during an interview with People, where she described him as her "best friend". She said: "We're just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together. [Remaining close is] just good for the whole family." She also told Ripa: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."

