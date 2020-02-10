Jennifer Lopez paid a sweet tribute to her family over the weekend, as she took to Instagram to share a photo of her twins Emme and Max, 11, and her stepdaughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, accompanied by one of fiancé Alex Rodriguez, alongside the caption: "My happiness." The twins, Natasha and Ella were pictured sitting around the table before school while eating their breakfast, while Alex looked smart in a suit while posing with a congratulatory sign in the shape of a bottle of Presidente beer, in which he recently became the chairman for. The family are incredibly close, and were all there to support Jennifer and Emme for their big moment at the Super Bowl last Sunday, which saw them take to the stage to duet to Born in the USA as part of the show.

While Emme is the twin who has joined Jennifer on stage on several occasions, Max is also a talented singer. The little boy showcased his vocal skills during Jennifer's 50th birthday party in July. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from Jennifer and his soon-to-be stepdad Alex. Emme, meanwhile, performed at Jennifer's It's My Party tour last year, and appeared in the singer's music video, Limitless, where she played a younger version of her mum.

Both Emme and Max are doted on by their parents, who until recently have kept them out of the spotlight so that they can enjoy their childhoods. While Jennifer and the twins' dad Marc Anthony are no longer together, the pair have remained the best of friends since their divorce in 2011. They have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives, such as school concerts. Marc recently shared a photo on Instagram of them holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us."

Jennifer and Alex, meanwhile, are set to tie the knot in the near-future, having got engaged last March. While they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, Jennifer and Alex have spoken of their excitement about the upcoming big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, J-Lo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

It's clear that both Jennifer and Alex put their children's happiness first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time, after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

