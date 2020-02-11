A very happy birthday to Jennifer Aniston! The Rachel Green actress celebrated turning 51 on Tuesday, and was inundated with messages from her friends on social media. Jennifer's The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, was one of the first to share a birthday post dedicated to the Friends actress, and posted a lovely picture of the two of them on Instagram. Alongside it, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Jen! I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it." Jennifer's glam squad also shared sweet posts. Her makeup artist, Angela Levin, shared a picture of her touching up Jennifer's makeup during a photoshoot, and wrote: "Happy birthday my darling, my love, my golden sunshine, so many years we are together and she still take my breath away."

Jennifer has had an incredibly busy start to the year, and a lot of reasons to celebrate too! The actress has been a regular on the red carpet during awards season, and took home the gong for best female actor in a drama series at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in January, for her role in The Morning Show. The star went up to accept her award, looking stunning in a custom-made Dior dress, and reflected on the years she spent trying to break into the industry, and joked that her big break came about after she appeared in a restaurant commercial. "They were humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere!" she said.

That night, Jennifer also hit headlines after being pictured with ex-husband Brad Pitt on the red carpet. The former couple, who divorced back in 2005, seemed to be on excellent terms and sparked reports that a romantic relationship might be back on the cards. However, a backstage source opened up to HELLO! about what really happened during the exchange, explaining: "It was happiness for one another." They continued: "He merely tapped her wrist and they hugged for a quick second and said congrats so happy for you. It probably lasted mere seconds. Friendly and quick." The source added: "He also stopped to watch her speech and looked elated for her."

