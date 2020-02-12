Jennifer Aniston was inundated with messages from her famous friends on Tuesday as she celebrated her 51st birthday. The Friends star took to Instagram to thank everyone for their well wishes, by posting a picture of her phone screensaver when it was 11:11. She wrote: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes today, 11:11 2/11." What's more, the star revealed the sweet photo she had chosen as her background image, which was of her late dog Dolly, who she shared with ex-husband Justin Theroux. The former celebrity couple had shared custody of their four dogs after they split in 2017, and came together in 2019 for an emotional ceremony when Dolly tragically passed away.

Jennifer Aniston has paid a sweet tribute to her late dog Dolly

Justin and Jennifer have remained on good terms since their split, and The Girl on the Train actor was among those to wish his ex-wife a happy birthday. He posted a black-and-white photo of the actress walking down the street, and wrote alongside it: "Grabbing 2020 and another year just like- Happy Birthday B." Jennifer's Friends co-stars also sent messages to her on her special day, with Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the US sitcom, sharing a picture of her wearing a blonde wig and matching glasses to the actress, and wrote: "No matter how hard you might try... there's only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend, I love you."

Jennifer and Justin Theroux's dog Dolly passed away in 2017

Chandler Bing actor Matthew Perry, who recently opened an Instagram account, posted a sweet photo of himself and Jennifer, and wrote: "Happy birthday Jenny." Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, shared a picture of the Along Came Polly actress, and wrote: "Always beautiful and keeps getting more beautiful. Happy birthday @jenniferaniston I love you. Also, I JUST don’t know how to post a picture right."

Jennifer has had an incredibly busy start to the year, and a lot of reasons to celebrate too! The actress has been a regular on the red carpet during awards season, and took home the gong for best female actor in a drama series at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in January, for her role in The Morning Show. The star went up to accept her award, looking stunning in a custom-made Dior dress, and reflected on the years she spent trying to break into the industry, and joked that her big break came about after she appeared in a restaurant commercial. "They were humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere!" she said.

