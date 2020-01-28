Jennifer Aniston reveals what happens before a red carpet event in behind-the-scenes video The Friends star recently turned heads at the SAG Awards – where she won Best Actress for her role in The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston looked incredible when she stepped out to attend the SAG Awards earlier in the month, and has revealed that there is a lot that goes into perfecting her look ahead of any red carpet event in a new video posted on her makeup artist's Instagram account. Angela Levin, makeup artist to the stars, posted footage of Jennifer leaving her house to attend the awards ceremony, where someone was there to take a photo of her walking to her car, while a chauffeur was ready and waiting to help her into the passenger seat. The actress looked every inch a Hollywood icon dressed in a white Dior dress, which featured intricate pleats and a floor-length skirt.

Jennifer Aniston had a photo taken before getting into the car ahead of the SAG Awards

Shortly after the ceremony – which saw Jennifer win Best Actress for her role on The Morning Show – the star shared two photos on her own Instagram account. The first was of the star on her way to the awards ceremony, and the second was of her award balancing on her bathtub. Alongside the pictures, she wrote: "No wrinkles... harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!"

Jennifer won the Best Actress award for her role on The Morning Show

While Jennifer's award was undoubtedly one of the highlights of her night, fans couldn't help but focus their attention on her brief exchange with ex-husband Brad Pitt, which occurred on the red carpet. The former couple, who divorced back in 2005, seemed to be on excellent terms and sparked reports that a romantic relationship might be back on the cards. However, a backstage source opened up to HELLO! about what really happened during the exchange, explaining: "It was happiness for one another." They continued: "He merely tapped her wrist and they hugged for a quick second and said congrats so happy for you. It probably lasted mere seconds. Friendly and quick." The source added: "He also stopped to watch her speech and looked elated for her."

Although it looks like the pair might not be getting back together any time soon, celebrities were just as delighted by their reunion on social media, with Jamie Lynn Spears quickly commenting: "We will be telling our grandkids about this. That's how important this is." Rumer Willis stated: "My tender heart can't take this." The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has previously opened up about his friendship with the Friends star at the Golden Globes. Chatting on the red carpet to ET, he was enthusiastic after the interviewer, Kevin Frazier, suggested that fans would be looking forward to their reunion. He said: "I'll run into Jen! She's a good friend! It's the most important reunion of her year. That was a play on Friends, anyways!"

