Katya Jones proves her and Neil Jones are still close with sweet video The Strictly stars are currently on tour together

Katya Jones has shared on Instagram an impressive video of herself dancing with Neil Jones during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, proving that the pair have remained the best of friends since going their separate ways over summer.

WATCH: Mike Bushell and Katya Jones look back on their Strictly journey

Taking to social media, Katya regrammed an audience member's video of herself and Neil showing off their incredible dancing skills decked out in bright pink outfits, and also tagged her ex in the video. The pair can be seen smiling from ear to ear in the footage, proving that there's absolutely no bad blood between them.

MORE: Neil Jones catches Alex Scott telling off Karim Zeroual in hilarious behind-the-scenes video

Katya shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Strictly's Neil Jones lovingly supports Katya Jones after she finally removes her wedding ring

This isn't the first time this week that the pair have proved to fans that they've remained close since the breakdown of their marriage. On Tuesday, Neil threw his support behind Katya just days after she finally removed her wedding ring, four months after their split.

Neil shared Katya's exciting announcement that she has teamed up with fellow pro dancers Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova for a brand new dance and song spectacular, titled Viva La Divas. Katya announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, sharing a glamorous photo of the ladies posing together in shimmering gold gowns. Neil later shared the post to his Stories, captioning it: "This is going to be fantastic."

Neil's loving support of Katya's new endeavour comes after he revealed that he has moved out of their marital home. Neil confirmed his decision on his Twitter account last week, telling his followers: "A new year and now I've moved to my new flat. Small issue, I just need furniture."

Neil and Katya were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August 2019. At the time, they posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.