Romeo Beckham sends fans into meltdown with black and white snap

Romeo Beckham has left fans in a frenzy after sharing a striking black and white portrait of himself. Romeo, 17, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the chic image – taken by photographer Damon Baker – and the young star's fans were beside themselves with excitement. The comment section of Romeo's snap is filled to the brim with flame and heart emojis, alongside dozens of comments along the lines of: "Love this!", "You look amazing!" and "Holy hell!"

Damon is a well-known Los Angeles photographer, and this isn't the first Beckham the talented artist has shot. In September, the 27-year-old photographer snapped Romeo's older brother, Brooklyn, 20, and has also worked with many A-list stars such as Kristen Stewart, Cole Sprouse and Taylor Swift.

Romeo shared the snap on Instagram

In September, the seventeen-year-old made his first appearance with girlfriend Mia 'Mimi' Regan. Mia - who already has thousands of Instagram followers and a modelling contract with Storm, seems to be around the same age as Beckham, as she shared photographs of her prom in May. The two were both at Victoria Beckham's SS20 runway show, however, they weren't pictured together at the event.

Romeo and his family sat front row at mum Victoria's SS20 runway show

Earlier in September, Mimi took to Instagram to wish Romeo a happy birthday, and the young star looked practically identical to his older brother Brooklyn and dad David. Mimi's followers were quick to let the fashionista know what a cute item they were. One wrote: "You two are so [heart emoji]," while another couldn't help but notice the similarities between Romeo and his dad, adding: "How much does he look like his dad!"

The pair have not been pictured together since but often comment on each other's social media posts. Romeo and Mia both live in the UK.

