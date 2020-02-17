Lacey Turner has revealed that she and her loved ones have welcomed a new addition to their family - a puppy! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday morning, the EastEnders star shared a series of pictures of the cute pup, which she has named Ned. "Spot the newest member of the clan," she wrote alongside one image, while adding: "We love you so much already Ned."

Lacey Turner shared this snap of her new dog Ned

The happy news comes six months after Lacey announced the death of her chocolate labrador Dexter. At the time, the actress - who welcomed her daughter Dusty in July with husband Matt Kay - paid a touching tribute to her "best friend" with a series of photos. She also praised the special bond Dexter had with her newborn daughter, promising to tell her all about him. "My handsome boy!! I cannot believe I'm writing this, I am heartbroken but so grateful that I got the pleasure of loving you for 11 whole years, you really were the bestest friend a girl could've asked for!" she wrote alongside an adorable image of Dexter in a field.

"The most loyal and kindest dog I ever knew, a gentle giant, a true gentleman, the best fur brother even if only for a short time. I will tell her how much you loved to lay next to her." Lacey added: "My gorgeous boy I miss you so much already, your cuddles were like no other, if I could hold you forever I would! My little family won't be the same without you. Thank you for loving me for all those years! I love you always! Sleep tight handsome boy." Dexter's tragic death comes just months after her other beloved pooch, French bulldog Reggie, died in April.

Meanwhile, over the past few months, the mum-of-one has been enjoying maternity leave. Although EastEnders bosses are yet to reveal when Lacey will make her return as Stacey Fowler on the show, it's expected the actress will make gradual appearances over the course of the year. Lacey and childhood sweetheart Matt became parents last summer, two years after tying the knot in Ibiza.

