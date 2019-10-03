Lacey Turner enjoys mini reunion with former EastEnders co-star - and she brought little Dusty too! EastEnders fans will love this!

Lacey Turner is making the most of her time being a first-time mother, documenting almost every special moment with her followers. And on Wednesday, the EastEnders star shared a precious picture from the moment she introduced her baby daughter Dusty to her former co-star Derek Martin, who played Lacey's on-screen uncle Charlie Slater. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the soap star posted a snap with Derek and little Dusty with the words, "This moment," emblazoned across it.

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Lacey enjoyed a playdate with her on-screen husband James Bye and his seven-month-old son Hugo. James, who plays fan favourite Martin Fowler in the BBC soap, welcomed his third child with wife Victoria in February this year, while Lacey gave birth to Dusty on 12 July. Over the past few months, the mum-of-one has been enjoying maternity leave. Although show bosses are yet to reveal when Lacey will make her return as Stacey Fowler on the show, it's expected the actress will make gradual appearances over the course of the year.

Lacey and childhood sweetheart Matt welcomed Dusty this summer, two years after tying the knot in Ibiza. Earlier this year, the soap star opened up about suffering two miscarriages. On finally falling pregnant again, Lacey said on This Morning: "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work! I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited...' but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

