Elton John shares heartbreaking message with fans after being diagnosed with pneumonia

Elton John has reached out to his fans after walking off stage on Sunday evening while at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland. The Rocketman hitmaker had been diagnosed with pneumonia hours before the concert, and broke down in tears as he lost his voice during his performance. The 72-year-old was then given a standing ovation as he was escorted backstage, and soon after shared a message on Instagram, thanking everyone for their kindness. Alongside a photo of the singer being comforted on stage at the concert, he wrote: "I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible."

Elton John has been diagnosed with pneumonia

The father-of-two continued: "I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx." Elton was inundated with messages from his fans offering their support, with one writing: "We're proud of you, so proud. Please rest up, we love you," while another wrote: "No Elton, don't be sorry. Rest up and take care of yourself. You were incredible tonight regardless and everybody loves you." Elton's songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, added: "I love you and will be praying for your recovery."

Elton and Bernie Taupin recently celebrated their Oscar win

Elton is scheduled to perform two more shows in New Zealand as part of his final ever world tour, and he has reassured fans that they would carry on, despite his health condition. In a statement on Monday, his tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said: "Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night. At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned."

It's been an incredibly busy start to the year for Elton, who scoped his second-ever Oscar earlier in the month, winning Best Original Song alongside Bernie for (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from the biopic Rocketman. Elton said in his acceptance speech that it was a "dream" for them both. The star was even more happy after raising a record-breaking £5million at his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party.

