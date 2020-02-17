Gary Barlow has put a firm focus on his fitness and wellbeing in recent years – and his daughter Daisy seems to be following in his footsteps. On Monday, the Take That star uploaded a clip on Instagram showing him practising yoga at home with 11-year-old Daisy. "We start them young in our house," Gary, 49, wrote. "Here's my little Daisy and me starting our day the right way. #daddyanddaughteryoga." Daisy is Gary's youngest daughter with wife Dawn. The couple met in in 1995 when she was a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour, and they tied the knot on 12 January 2000. The couple share three children together: Daniel, 19, Emily, 17, and Daisy. Tragically, their fourth child, Poppy, was delivered stillborn.

Gary Barlow and daughter Daisy practise yoga together

There was cause for much celebration in the Barlow household last month, as Gary and Dawn saw in their landmark 20th wedding anniversary. Gary marked the occasion by sharing a photo of the couple holding hands on Instagram, writing: "Happy 20th wedding anniversary Mrs. B. Here's to the next 20!!" The couple also went out for a family meal on Saturday night, with Gary telling fans: "It's the eve of the big day – 20 years married is quite an achievement in my industry – having a family dinner tonight – looking forward to tomorrow and all the celebrations." He also hinted that he might be whisking Dawn away for a romantic holiday, as he shared a photo of a suitcase on Instagram Stories, writing: "Where's Mrs B off to? #20thanniversary."

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary

Daisy isn't the only one of Gary's children to have inherited his love of fitness. Last year, the star sent his fans into a frenzy by sharing a video of himself and his son Daniel lifting weights in the garden. "There's nothing I love more than spending time with my kids. Here's a little video of Dan and me having a Father and Son training session. I'm very proud of my boy and his commitment to his fitness," Gary said, before poking fun at the size difference between himself and Daniel. "Don't look at the difference in weights. Don't notice that I'm stood a little further forward to make the size gap smaller. Lol."