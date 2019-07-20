Fans react as Holly Willoughby shares incredibly romantic moment with husband Dan Baldwin This is SO special!

Holly Willoughby doesn't often share insights into her marriage with her fans - but on Friday evening she posted a particularly special moment on her Instagram page! Holly and husband Dan attended an Elton John concert, during which Elton dedicated a song to the couple. The presenter shared a video of the moment, writing: "I was beginning to think it was all a dream... but it did actually happen... Thanks @eltonjohn ... making dreams come true." In the clip, Elton can be heard saying: "I hope you like what you see and what you hear. And this song is for Dan and Holly," before playing I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues. The video is thought to be from their recent trip to Italy, where they met the singer at the Lucca Summer Festival.

Holly and Dan with Elton John

Holly's fans and celebrity pals were quick to react to the video, with Davina McCall writing: "Omg r u for real?" and Rochelle Humes adding: "Oh my ACTUAL god!!!!! Epic." John Terry added: "@hollywilloughby & Dan… I was waiting for Dan to join Elton on stage!"

One fan who had also been to the concert commented: "We were there too and wondered who Dan & Holly were. We knew it had to be someone special for Sir Elton to dedicate a song. Wasn’t it a fabulous evening," while another added: "Oh wow... hairs on the back of my neck!! This is my favourite Elton track ever."

Holly is enjoying a summer break away from her This Morning duties with Dan and their children Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, four. She and Dan will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in August, and often do so on holiday.

While they are very in love, Holly has previously revealed that the couple work hard to make sure their marriage is the best it can be. She said in the past: "Marriage is something we have to work at. You're an idiot if you think you just get married and then you tick along happily ever after for the rest of your life. At the same time it shouldn't be too difficult, but I do believe tiredness has a lot to answer for."

The couple will soon celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

And speaking of her husband Dan, Holly has admitted that even after over a decade together, they "still fancy the pants off each other". She added: "I mean obviously I really love Dan. We really have a good laugh together and I don’t want to sound like a massive cliché but we get on really well... I rely on him for a lot of stuff. I think we just work better as a pair."