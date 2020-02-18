Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster dazzle on date night at the BRITs The Maggie May singer is set to close the show at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night

On Tuesday night, Rod Stewart stepped out with his wife Penny Lancaster to attend the Brit Awards 2020. The celebrity couple posed for photos on the red carpet at the star-studded event, as they got ready for the special evening, which will see Rod close the show. On Monday, Penny had shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her rock star husband and their pet dog Lily on their way to the O2 Arena to the final rehearsals. She captioned the picture: "Lily living the rock star life, as Rod heads off to rehearsals at the O2 in preparation for the Brits."

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster enjoyed a night out at the Brit Awards

This is Rod's second time performing at the Brit Awards. The Maggie May hitmaker previously took to the stage in 1993, where he also picked up an honorary award, outstanding contribution to music. The news of Rod's involvement in this year's show was announced earlier in the year, with the singer saying in a statement: "Happy to be asked to close out the Brits on their 40th show celebrations." Throughout Rod's incredible career, he has achieved ten No.1 albums, and most recently released an album with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the end of 2019. This remained in the No.1 spot in the UK charts for three weeks. On the evening, Rod was also reunited with his good friends and former Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones.

Ronnie Wood's wife Sally Humphries was also in attendance

Rod and Penny have had an exciting start to the year, and in January they celebrated the singer's 75th birthday in style, gathering their closest friends and family at the Ritz Hotel. Penny also delighted fans by sharing a throwback snap of herself and Rod at the beginning of their relationship to mark his birthday. Beneath the photo, the 48-year-old wrote: "Love this man, from 55 to 75, happy birthday darling, 'dream team.'" The famous pair started dating in 1999 and married eight years later in a beautiful Portofino ceremony. They tied the knot in 2007 in a medieval monastery and then celebrated their honeymoon on a yacht moored nearby.

Last year was certainly a difficult one for rock star Rod, who revealed in September that he had been battling prostate cancer. When speaking about her husband's illness the following month on Loose Women, Penny broke down in tears as she explained why they kept the diagnosis a secret from the world for nearly three years. "It was our choice to come out [with the news], as it were. Rod was performing at a prostate cancer event with the Faces. After a few songs he said, 'Hi everyone, thank you so much for coming and I have to just take this moment, I owe it to everyone, I'm a survivor.'"

