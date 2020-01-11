Penny Lancaster shares glimpse into Rod Stewart's swanky 75th birthday celebrations The Loose Women star has been with her husband for more than 20 years

Penny Lancaster made sure to celebrate her husband Rod Stewart's 75th birthday in style on Friday night. The Loose Women panellist treated Rod to a night of luxury at the swanky Ritz Hotel in London after celebrating with his closest friends – and plenty of Celtic-themed gifts, Rod's favourite football team. His special day got off to a great start too after he was released from hospital following knee replacement surgery. Sharing an image of Rod in a bathrobe surrounded by balloons and cakes, Penny wrote: "Roddy is doing remarkably well after his knee replacement surgery on Tuesday (so well that the naughty boy keeps trying to walk without his crutches). Luckily he is being discharged today to celebrate his 75th tonight and home this weekend to see the boys play football!" She later shared another image of her husband surrounded by his nearest and dearest, which she captioned: "Nothing but the best for Rods 75th @theritzlondon with family, friends and Celtic themed gifts."

Rod Stewart celebrated his 75th birthday at the Ritz Hotel in London

Penny delighted fans earlier in the day by sharing a throwback snap of herself and Rod at the beginning of their relationship to mark his birthday. Beneath the photo, the 48-year-old wrote: "Love this man, from 55 to 75, happy birthday darling, 'dream team.'" Penny's followers were quick to write Rod birthday wishes of their own. One replied: "Happy birthday lovely Rod," while another added: "Happy birthday! Have a fantastic laugh. Never a dull day!"

Penny Lancaster revealed Rod had knee replacement surgery ahead of his birthday

The famous pair started dating in 1999 and married eight years later in a beautiful Portofino ceremony. They tied the knot in 2007 in a medieval monastery and then celebrated their honeymoon on a yacht moored nearby.

Penny shared a sweet throwback snap to celebrate Rod's special day

Last year was certainly a difficult one for rock star Rod, who revealed in September that he had been battling prostate cancer. When speaking about her husband's illness the following month on Loose Women, Penny broke down in tears as she explained why they kept the diagnosis a secret from the world for nearly three years. "It was our choice to come out [with the news], as it were. Rod was performing at a prostate cancer event with the Faces. After a few songs he said, 'Hi everyone, thank you so much for coming and I have to just take this moment, I owe it to everyone, I'm a survivor.'"

