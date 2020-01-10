Penny Lancaster celebrates Rod Stewart's 75th birthday with gorgeous photo The Loose Women star has been with her husband for more than 20 years

Penny Lancaster has marked her husband Rod Stewart's 75th birthday with a sweet throwback photo of the happy couple at the beginning of their relationship. Taking to Instagram, 48-year-old Penny shared with followers a gorgeous photo of herself and rocker Rod snapped many years ago. The Loose Women star and the musician have been married for 12 years, and the photo thrilled fans.

Beneath the photo, captioned: "Love this man, from 55 to 75, happy birthday darling, 'dream team,'" Penny's followers were quick to write Rod birthday wishes of their own. One replied: "Happy birthday lovely Rod," while another added: "Happy birthday! Have a fantastic laugh. Never a dull day!"

Penny is known for sharing incredible throwback snaps of herself and her husband with her thousands of Instagram followers. Earlier in January, the television star uploaded another photo, and it left fans in awe.

To celebrate being with her husband for 20 years, Penny took to Instagram with a photo that proved how little she and Rod had changed. Beneath the snap, Penny wrote: "OMG 20 years of love and happiness (1999 to 2019) may we have another happy 20 years together."

Needless to say, fans were quick to point out how little either had changed in appearance. One wrote: "Beautiful… not changed a bit," while another added: "Someone hasn't changed starting with P." A third sweetly noted: "Gorgeous then! Gorgeous now!"

The famous pair started dating in 1999 and married eight years later in a beautiful Portofino ceremony. They tied the knot in 2007 in a medieval monastery and then celebrated their honeymoon on a yacht moored nearby.

Last year was certainly a difficult one for rock star Rod, who revealed in September that he had been battling prostate cancer. When speaking about her husband's illness the following month on Loose Women, Penny broke down in tears as she explained why they kept the diagnosis a secret from the world for nearly three years. "It was our choice to come out [with the news], as it were. Rod was performing at a prostate cancer event with the Faces. After a few songs he said, 'Hi everyone, thank you so much for coming and I have to just take this moment, I owe it to everyone, I'm a survivor.'"

