Lisa Faulkner shared a hilarious photo of her and husband John Torode's Saturday morning routine – and it seems that the start of the weekend is all about pampering for the couple! Taking to social media, Lisa shared a snap of herself and MasterChef star John wearing sheet face masks, and the famous couple were difficult to recognise at first. Alongside the hilarious picture, Lisa wrote: "On Saturdays we do face masks."

It isn't the first time this week that Lisa has shared an intimate insight into her home life with husband John. On Wednesday, the former EastEnders star took to Instagram to thank her followers for all their "lovely" birthday messages, and while she was at it, Lisa offered her social media followers a glimpse into her bedroom.

Lisa shared the photo on Instagram

In the video, taken just before Lisa went to sleep, the talented chef can be seen tucked up in bed in a pair of pink pyjamas covered in green leaves. The chic white walls of her bedroom are also visible, as is a gorgeous lamp and heavy powder-pink curtains. Lisa tells the camera: "Thank you for all my lovely birthday messages, I really appreciate it, I'm in my birthday pyjamas with my doggy, and there's John in the background [pans camera to reveal John Torode reading in a chair next to bed]. Night night."

To mark Lisa's 48th birthday, husband John dedicated a heartfelt message to his wife. Taking to Instagram, the MasterChef judge gushed: "Happy Happy Birthday to this beautiful creature @lisafaulknercooks." Listing all her incredible attributes, he added: "Lisa, you are my rock, my friend, my love, you are funny, kind and loving, caring, joyous and beautiful, inside and out. Love you. Happy happy birthday #happybirthday." Impressed with the romantic post, birthday girl Lisa replied: "Thank you, my wonderful husband, I love you."

