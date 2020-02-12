Lisa Faulkner shared a rare photo with her lookalike sister Victoria on Wednesday – and her fans were amazed by their similarity. The siblings enjoyed an evening out at the opera on Tuesday with their dad, which Lisa documented on her Instagram account. Sharing the sweet snap of the pair, Lisa wrote: "So my daddy took my sis and me to the opera last night. We saw La Boheme at the @royaloperahouse I have only been to the opera once before about 20 years ago. I loved last night. The sets the music the performances were all incredible. We had dinner in the restaurant and felt thoroughly spoiled. Love you @davidbluechip and @yoga_with_victoria."

Lisa's fans were blown away by the precious pic, with one commenting: "Great photo of you and your sis." Another said: "You two are just perfection! I’m glad you enjoyed it xxx," and a third added: "Beautiful, beautiful picture of you both." Even Victoria commented on the sweet snap, writing: "It was so lovely! Love you sisty."

Lisa Faulkner enjoyed a night at the opera with sister Victoria

Before her night at the opera, Lisa indulged in a spot of pampering at Marie Reynolds' luxury skincare clinic, where she enjoyed one of her go-to treatments, the signature Master Lift. Sharing a snap of her bright, dewy skin following the procedure, the celebrity chef wrote: "Just had #masterlidt @mariereynolds_london my skin feels amazing. Honestly the best in the business." The Master Lift treatment was created by Marie and softens lines and wrinkles, while also evening out skin tones and regenerating cells by stimulating fibroblasts with microneedling.

Lisa Faulkner has a strong relationship with her younger sister

This isn't the first time that Lisa has shared glowing reviews of Marie's skincare products on social media. In December, the former EastEnders star shared a photo of the Marie Reynolds items that line her bathroom shelf, writing: "Thank you so much Marie for completely changing my skin!" The 47-year-old told her Instagram followers: "My skin is feeling really good and I am only doing this because I want to share the love." Talking through some of the products, she continued: "Marie Reynolds Restore mask I use all the time and it is lasting forever - I've hardly used any of it, there's loads in there." And it's available to buy online for £68!

