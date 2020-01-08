Lisa Faulkner has revealed how much she is missing her husband John Torode, who is currently abroad filming in Sri Lanka. The TV presenter, who married the MasterChef judge in October, took to Instagram to share a lovely throwback snap of the couple, in which she opened up about "feeling blue" without her beau. "One of those days and it's only 8.39am… feeling a bit blue and missing my husband @johntorodecooks," she wrote in the caption.

Lisa Faulkner shared this lovely snap with her husband John

"And missing any form of sunshine or light for that matter," she added. "Going to get myself outside with the dog and walk this feeling away. Happy 8th of January." Lisa's celebrity friends were quick to offer words of support, with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: "Oh darling... sending you love and a sunshine smile." Nicole Appleton added: "Sending you some sunshine!!" Meanwhile, one follower remarked: "Yes if I'm honest Lisa, I'm feeling the same. It's so dark and heavy this morning. A long walk is needed." Another said: "Aww bless you. Sending sunshine. It will soon be spring."

MORE: Oti Mabuse enjoys surprise reunion with Strictly partners Kelvin Fletcher and Danny Mac

WATCH: John Torode talks about his wedding on This Morning

The post comes shortly after Lisa opened up about her own mental health in a candid confession. Sharing an Instagram photo of some chocolate cake that she baked for her and her daughter Billie, Lisa captioned the image: "Felt a little blue this afternoon… back to school feeling I suppose so I baked a chocolate cake for my girl with no icing just the way we like it and we sat and had cups of tea and cake and watched old eps of #gavinandstacey. Don't know if I'm ready to go back to work and her go back to school. I have loved these holidays. I have to say the chocolate cake made us feel much better!!!"

MORE: Fearne Cotton is the spitting image of her mum in rare wedding throwback

The former EastEnders star has in the past opened up about keeping a healthy mind thanks to her lifestyle. "I've done yoga for the past nearly 20 years and I absolutely love it," she said in 2018, according to Irish News. "I do mainly hatha yoga." Lisa also revealed her passion for meditation, adding: "It does more for my head than it does for my body. It isn't too bad for my body either, so it's good all round."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.