John Torode has paid a lovely tribute to Lisa Faulkner on her 48th birthday - their first birthday celebration as husband and wife! Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a snap of the couple, the MasterChef judge gushed: "Happy Happy Birthday to this beautiful creature @lisafaulknercooks." Listing all her incredible attributes, he added: "Lisa, you are my rock, my friend, my love, you are funny, kind and loving, caring, joyous and beautiful, inside and out. Love you. Happy happy birthday #happybirthday."

John Torode shared this photo with his wife Lisa

Impressed with the romantic post, birthday girl Lisa replied: "Thank you, my wonderful husband, I love you." The celebrations come shortly after the pair returned from their romantic getaway in Oxfordshire. Last week, the celebrity chef whisked his lovely wife away to celebrate Valentine's Day and her birthday – and made sure she was utterly spoilt. Lisa had written on social media: "Happy Vallys Day gorgeous!!! How I love you @johntorodecooks and how lucky I am to be married to my valentine #valentines #loveyou." [sic]

She then added: "Thoroughly spoilt again yesterday by my husband @johntorodecooks thank you!! @belmondlemanoir." Meanwhile, on Monday, Lisa marked another special occasion – it's been a decade since she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef – where she met her then future husband John. "Ten years ago today I won celebrity @masterchefuk and it completely changed my life," she told her followers. "So very grateful for the opportunities, can't believe how dishevelled I look in all the pics I could find #masterchef #followyourdreams."

The happy couple were married on 24 October last year at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire. Their celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. Since the nuptials, the lovebirds have been sharing affectionate tributes to each other on social media.

