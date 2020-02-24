Inside Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max's party – wait until you see their birthday cakes! The Jenny from the Block hitmaker hosted a fun party for Emme and Max on their birthday

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max turned 12 on Saturday, and their doting mum made sure that they had a day to remember! The Hustlers actress shared personal photos from inside their birthday party with her fans on social media, and it looks like a good time was had by all. Emme and Max both had a group of friends around to their home, while other guests included Jennifer's mum Guadalupe, her younger sister Lynda and her niece Lucy, who is close in age to the twins. In sweet footage posted by Jennifer, Max at one point was particularly pleased after opening a Harry Potter invisibility cloak from his grandmother.

Emme and Max were both given personalised birthday cakes too, with Max choosing a colourful Mario Kart creation, while Emme opted for a pretty floral design, which included a miniature bunting-style topper which spelt out 'Happy birthday'. Jennifer had also set up a food station at the home, which included pizza, ramen and bubble tea, while tepee tents were in the living room for the children to sleep in. To make it extra-special, all the guests were given personalised pyjamas for the event.

Earlier in the day, the twins' stepdad Alex Rodriguez had shared a video on Instagram of Emme walking into the living room on the morning of her birthday, which had been decorated with giant helium balloons spelling out 'Happy birthday Emme and Max'. In the footage, Emme was seen admiring the balloons, while Alex said from behind the camera: "Wow, birthday girl!" while Jennifer shouted out: "Happy birthday!" In the caption, A-Rod wrote: "Happy birthday Emme and Max!! I'm so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you!"

Doting mum Jennifer had also marked her twins' birthday on social media, choosing to share a gorgeous photo of herself with Emme and Max as newborns, and wrote: "I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies... HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!" The Hustlers star also posted a video montage on Instagram Stories, which was made up of photo booth-style pictures of the twins over the years. Many of Jennifer's fans couldn't quite believe how quickly her twins are growing up, and wished them many happy returns in the comment section of her post. One wrote: "Aww yes! They are already so big! Happy birthday Max and Emme," while another commented: "Aww, precious, I remember when they were born." A third added: "Oh my goodness, this is so adorable. Happy 12th birthday Emme and Max."

