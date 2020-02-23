Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max turned twelve on Saturday, and they had the most wonderful day! Stepdad Alex Rodriguez paid a sweet tribute to the pre-teens on social media, and shared a number of family photos, as well as a video taken from the morning of their birthday, which showed Emme walking downstairs to a giant balloon display spelling out Happy Birthday Emme and Max in silver helium letters. In the footage, Emme was seen walking into the room admiring the balloons, while Alex said from behind the camera: "Wow, birthday girl!" while Jennifer shouted out: "Happy birthday!" In the caption, A-Rod wrote: "Happy birthday Emme and Max!! I'm so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you!"

Doting mum Jennifer also marked her twins' birthday on social media, choosing to share a gorgeous photo of herself with Emme and Max as newborns, and wrote: "I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies... HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!" The Hustlers star also posted a video montage on Instagram Stories, which was made up of photo booth-style pictures of the twins over the years. Many of Jennifer's fans couldn't quite believe how quickly her twins are growing up, and wished them many happy returns in the comment section of her post. One wrote: "Aww yes! They are already so big! Happy birthday Max and Emme," while another commented: "Aww, precious, I remember when they were born." A third added: "Oh my goodness, this is so adorable. Happy 12th birthday Emme and Max."

Jennifer shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the pair have remained on good terms since their divorce in 2014. They have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives, such as school concerts. Marc recently shared a photo on Instagram of them holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us."

Jennifer and Alex, meanwhile, are set to tie the knot in the near-future, having got engaged last March. While they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, Jennifer and Alex have spoken of their excitement about the upcoming big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, J-Lo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

It's clear that both Jennifer and Alex put their children's happiness first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time, after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

